Super Micro Computer, Moderna And XPeng Were Among Top 10 Large Cap Stocks Losing Big Last Week (November 11-15): Check Out Other Losers

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR lost 24.68% last week as it was hit by an Edgewater Research analyst report that stated Monolithic's allocation to Nvidia's NVDA Blackwell GPUs is in jeopardy due to performance problems with its Power Management ICs. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock tumbled 24.23% after the company recently announced it could not file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, on time. Moderna Inc MRNA stock fell 21.31% last week amid pressure on vaccine stocks after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the HHS. Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS shares dived 19.04%, probably because President-elect Trump made federal appointments during his transition period. Investors may evaluate the impact of possible cuts from the "Department of Government Efficiency." Monday.Com Ltd MNDY stock fell 18.94% last week despite the company reporting a Q3 beat and raising its annual outlook. Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX stock fell 18.60% last week amid pressure on vaccine stocks after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the HHS. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH shares plummeted 18.59%. AbbVie Inc ABBV stock declined 17.30% last week after it announced that its Phase 2 EMPOWER trials did not meet their primary endpoints. CACI International, Inc. CACI shares decreased 17.16%. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares dipped 16.89%, reflecting a broader trend in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This market shift may be influenced by concerns surrounding President-elect Trump's administration picks, which could signal a tougher stance toward China.

Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock