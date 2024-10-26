Genuine Parts Company, Universal Health Services, And TopBuild Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct 21-Oct 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- ICON plc ICLR shares plummeted 25.95% after the company reported worse-than-expected results. Several analysts also cut the price target on the stock.
- Genuine Parts Company GPC stock tumbled 20.21% after it reported mixed third-quarter results and cut its FY24 EPS below estimates. Multiple analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Newmont Corporation NEM shares dipped 15.97% after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Analysts trimmed the stock’s price target.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC stock lost 14.71% last week. Several healthcare stocks and hospital operators fell in possible sympathy with HCA Healthcare, which declined on Q3 earnings.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS stock fell 14.33% last week after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA stock fell 12.51% after reporting worse-than-expected Q3 financial results. The company expects Hurricane Helene’s impact to continue in 2025.
- TopBuild Corp. BLD stock lost 11.48% last week as homebuilding stocks took a beating due to Hurricane Milton’s impact.
- Carlisle Companies Inc CSL fell 11.45% last week on worse-than-expected Q3 performance.
- Teradyne, Inc. TER stock declined 11.34% after it reported third-quarter financial results. Some analysts trimmed the price target on the stock.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc FIX stock declined 11.27% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
