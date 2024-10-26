Tesla, Li Auto And MicroStrategy Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 21-Oct 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares jumped 21.97% following the earnings beat and overall market strength.
- Li Auto Inc. LI shares increased 14.02% last week. The People's Bank of China injected 700 billion yuan ($98.36 billion) into the banking system through its one-year medium-term lending facility, keeping the rate steady at 2.0%.
- Molina Healthcare Inc. MOH stock surged 12.36% after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Tapestry, Inc. TPR shares gained 11.83% following a report alleging that a judge blocked the company's proposed acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited CPRI. The company said it intends to appeal the decision.
- Applovin Corporation APP gained 11.30% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH shares gained 10.99% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 financial results and strong FY25 guidance.
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR shares upped 9.45% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 FFO results and raising FY24 FFO guidance. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Grab Holdings Ltd. GRAB stock gained 9.12% last week. Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $4.60 price target.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares were up 8.56% amid a rise in Bitcoin.
- Philip Morris International Inc. PM shares upped 8.03% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and several analysts raised the price target.
