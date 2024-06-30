What's New In the Consumer Tech World Last Week ? News That You Should Know (June 23 - June 29, 2024)

Loading... Loading...

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his nation to boost its innovation capabilities, in light of the continuing semiconductor conflict with the U.S.

A study, conducted by DeepMind, a division of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc GOOG, found that the most prevalent misuse of generative AI tools is the creation of realistic yet fake images, videos and audio of public figures.

Entertainment & Gaming

Paramount Global PARA has announced a price hike for most of its Paramount+ subscription plans, effective in August.

Sony Group Corp.‘s SONY PlayStation has filed a patent for a groundbreaking controller concept. The patent introduces a novel use of electric ink, allowing players to design a custom layout tailored to their unique play style.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT Blizzard has announced a second Public Test Realm (PTR) for “Diablo 4,” focusing on Season 5. This follows the first PTR in April, which previewed Season 4.

Smartphones

Apple Inc. AAPL plans to significantly reduce its iPhone assembly workforce by as much as 50% over the next few years and is facing headwinds due to precision issues.

Apple has introduced Rich Communication Services (RCS) support in its Messages app with the latest update in the iOS 18 second developer beta, marking a major enhancement in cross-platform messaging capabilities.

Apple is reportedly struggling to develop a cheaper version of its first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.

Apple has reportedly rejected a proposal from Meta Platforms Inc. META to integrate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone.

Apple has reportedly started enabling Rich Communication Services or RCS on its latest iOS 18 beta, according to user reports on social media.

Technology

Alphabet’s Google has detailed the potential costs and implications of allowing third-party app stores, such as the Epic Games Store, to operate within the Google Play Store.

Meta Platforms has been under fire for mislabeling real photos as AI-generated on its social networks, a move that has sparked outrage among photographers and users.

In a surprising turn of events, Meta Platforms’ Instagram and Threads users discovered an unexpected alteration to their political content settings, sparking a wave of discontent and concern among users and industry experts alike.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg went ahead with a social media post despite his PR team’s objections, causing a stir within the company. The company is reportedly experimenting with a new feature for its Quest headsets, which allows users to freely position windows in a manner similar to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Twitter co-founder and Block Inc. SQ CEO Jack Dorsey has warned about a future where distinguishing between reality and fabrication will become increasingly challenging due to the proliferation of deepfakes.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has made significant changes to her leadership team as the company faces financial challenges and increasing pressure from Elon Musk to reduce costs and boost sales.

Artificial Intelligence ( AI)

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has reportedly announced its plans to restrict access to its tools and software in China starting in July.

OpenAI has decided to take measures to restrict access to its artificial intelligence tools in China. The company, backed by Microsoft, has reportedly sent out warnings to developers in China.

OpenAI’s innovative text-to-video tool, Sora, has been used to produce a brand film for Toys “R” Us, indicating a potential game-changer for small studios and independent content creators.

OpenAI has also decided to delay the release of its highly anticipated voice assistant feature for ChatGPT, citing the need to address safety issues.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Google and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, has affirmed his commitment to AI safety, irrespective of the result of the 2024 elections.

Synthesia, a British AI startup, has unveiled new product updates, including the ability to create AI avatar presentations using just a laptop webcam or a phone.

