Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Shook By Apple Taking Away Those Free Stickers: 'I Was Sad'

In May earlier this year, Apple Inc. AAPL decided to stop including stickers in its product packaging. Tesla investor Ross Gerber has now expressed disappointment about this development.

What Happened: On Monday, Gerber took to X, formerly Twitter, and said while appreciating Apple for still including stickers with their products, he was informed that this practice had been discontinued. “I was sad. It is better for the environment…,” he posted on the platform.

Apple’s decision to remove stickers is part of its ongoing efforts to transition toward plastic-free packaging. The tech giant discontinued the tradition of including stickers in the boxes of its new products in May.

The stickers, which varied in size depending on the product, were a common feature in the packaging of Apple’s main products such as iPods, Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

Why It Matters: Gerber has previously expressed optimism about Apple’s future, particularly with the launch of new features like AI solutions for iPhones and the company’s first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.

“Vision Pro is awesome and it’s gen 1. I’m telling you. Just wait… #apple $aapl,” he wrote in March earlier this year.

Apple has been highlighting its commitment to green initiatives and reiterating its goal of achieving net carbon neutrality by 2030. The company has been making significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices.

In 2021, Apple allocated approximately $2.8 billion from its previous Green Bond issuances to projects aimed at addressing carbon emissions, supporting low-carbon design and engineering, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting renewable energy, and advancing carbon mitigation and sequestration.

Last year, the tech giant announced a $200 million investment in its “Restore Fund,” doubling its commitment to advancing high-quality, nature-based carbon removal projects.

