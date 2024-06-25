Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Reportedly Tests Apple Vision Pro-Like Feature For Quest Headsets

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. META is reportedly experimenting with a new feature for its Quest headsets, which allows users to freely position windows in a manner similar to Apple Inc.’s AAPL Vision Pro.

What Happened: The feature, spotted by a data miner named Luna, was found in version 67 of the Meta Quest Public Test Channel. If implemented, it would allow users to move up to three windows from 2D apps around their space and keep another three docked, reported The Verge.

Another update that was shared by the YouTube channel BMFVR which has 243,000 subscribers, suggested that the windows will only remember their placement within a limited distance and return to their default positions if the user switches orientation or resets the view.

The update also includes the ability to switch between curved and flat windows, as well as a dimmer that lowers the brightness of virtual environments while using 2D apps. This feature, however, does not yet work for passthrough mode.

Why It Matters: This development brings the Quest 3, in particular, a step closer to Apple's spatial computing when used in mixed reality mode. However, it does not seem to work quite the same way as the Vision Pro, the report noted.

The Apple Vision Pro enables users to position windows in any space and keep them locked in place even as they move around or remove the headset.

Earlier in the year, Zuckerberg compared the Vision Pro to Meta's Quest 3 and declared the latter as the better product. At the time he said, “I finally tried Apple Vision Pro,” adding, “I don't think that Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period.”

This was followed by Zuckerberg’s reported trip to South Korea to discuss a potential partnership with LG Electronics Inc. for a new XR headset.

