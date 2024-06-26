ChatGPT-Parent OpenAI To Block Access To AI Tools Amid Growing Tech Tensions Between Washington And Beijing

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has decided that it will be taking measures to restrict access to its artificial intelligence tools in China. The company, backed by Microsoft Corporation MSFT, has reportedly sent out warnings to developers in China.

What Happened: OpenAI provides access to its services in dozens of countries. However, individuals accessing its products from countries not on the list, such as China, may have their accounts blocked or suspended, according to the company's guidelines.

The company has informed developers in China that their access to its tools and software will be blocked from July, reported Bloomberg, citing screenshots posted on social media that outlets including the Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

“We are taking additional steps to block API traffic from regions where we do not support access to OpenAI's services,” stated an OpenAI spokesperson. The startup did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Local players in China, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed Zhipu AI, have responded by offering incentives for developers to switch to their products.

Why It Matters: The reasons behind this move are not entirely clear. However, it comes at a time when there is increasing pressure from the U.S. to limit China’s access to advanced AI technology.

Earlier this month, the U.S. urged Japan and the Netherlands to tighten their export policies on chipmaking equipment to China. This followed a probe into Chinese telecom giants over potential U.S. data threats.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, while addressing a national science conference, also urged China to ramp up its tech innovation amid the ongoing chip dispute with the U.S.

Photo by CHUAN CHUAN on Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.