Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Thinks Deepfakes Are Taking Us Toward A Simulated Future: Elon Musk Asks 'How Do We Know We Aren't Already There'

Twitter co-founder and Block Inc. SQ CEO, Jack Dorsey, has warned about a future where distinguishing between reality and fabrication will become increasingly challenging due to the proliferation of deepfakes.

What Happened: On Sunday, Dorsey made these remarks at the Festival of the Sun, an event curated by producer Rick Rubin. While addressing the audience, he cautioned that the influx of counterfeit content in the next five to 10 years will make it feel like living in a simulation.

“Don’t trust, verify. So even this talk, everything I’ve said, don’t trust me. You have to experience it yourself and you have to learn yourself,” he advised, stressing the need for a shift in mindset towards verifying things through personal experience and intuition.

Dorsey also spoke about the emergence of deepfakes and fabricated images, saying these technological advancements will make it nearly impossible to differentiate between what is real and what is fake. “It will feel like you’re in a simulation because everything will look manufactured, everything will look produced,” he added.

A snippet from his address was shared on X, formerly Twitter, responding to which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk questioned, “How do we know we aren't already there?”

Why It Matters: The rise of artificial intelligence has been a significant storyline in the past few years, with concerns about its potential to spread misinformation, particularly in the context of elections.

In May earlier this year, a fraudulent cryptocurrency trading platform was found to be using deepfakes of tech billionaire Musk to attract victims.

Earlier, fabricated explicit images of singer Taylor Swift, altered voice recordings of U.S. President Joe Biden, and videos featuring purportedly deceased children and teenagers describing their deaths went viral, causing concern among lawmakers and citizens alike.

Companies like Meta Platforms Inc. are already grappling with AI-generated fake news campaigns – the company cracked down on those originating from China and Russia.

Previously, it was reported that the U.K. government has been considering criminalizing the creation of sexually explicit deepfake images.

