Whether Donald Trump Wins Election Or Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos-Backed Anthropic's CEO Says 'My Message Is Going To Be The Same' Regarding AI Safety

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.com Inc., has affirmed his commitment to AI safety, irrespective of the result of the 2024 elections. Anthropic is a competitor of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI.

What Happened: In an interview with Time Magazine published on Sunday, Amodei was asked about the potential impact of the 2024 elections on AI safety.

In response, he said, “Look, whoever the next president is, we're going to work with them to do the best we can to explain both that the U.S. needs to stay ahead of its adversaries in this technology, but also that we need to provide reasonable safeguards on the technology itself.”

He went on to add, “My message is going to be the same. Obviously, different administrations are going to have different views, and I expect different [government] policies depending on the outcome of the election. All I can really do is say what I think is true about the world.”

Why It Matters: Last year in October, President Joe Biden issued an executive order related to the rise of artificial intelligence technologies, working with 15 companies in the AI space to drive “safe, secure and trustworthy development of AI.”

In May this year, President Biden highlighted the transformative potential of AI, while stressing the importance of trust and responsibility in its development. “Artificial intelligence and the companies that wield its possibilities are going to transform the lives of people around the world – there's no doubt about that. But first, they must earn our trust,” he stated at the time.

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has expressed concerns about the advancements in AI, deeming it a “tremendous security problem.” He previously said that AI was used to create a speech he never gave, raising concerns about the technology’s potential for misuse in spreading misinformation and causing security breaches.

