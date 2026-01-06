Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) stock is trading lower on Tuesday. Axion Bio Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Instil, decided to discontinue clinical development of AXN-2510.

AXN-2510, Instil’s lead asset, is a PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for multiple solid tumors.

Axion and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals have agreed to terminate the license and collaboration agreement for AXN-2510 and AXN-27M.

Also Read: Alumis Skin Drug Shows Clear Benefits In Late Trials, Stock Soars

All rights previously licensed to Axion, including global development and commercial rights outside Greater China, have reverted to ImmuneOnco, subject to a limited license to Axion to wind down its clinical development activities.

The company didn't offer any details about the rationale for this decision.

In August 2024, Instil Bio in-licensed ex-China development and commercial rights to ImmueOnco's IMM2510, as well as an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, IMM27M.

Under the agreement, ImmuneOnco was to receive an upfront payment and potential near-term payments of up to $50 million, as well as potentially additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestones exceeding $2 billion plus single-digit to low double-digit percentage royalties on global ex-China sales.

In July 2025, ImmuneOnco shared preliminary safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 study of IMM2510/AXN-2510 in combination with chemotherapy for front-line patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) conducted in China.

Interim data showed partial responses in 80% of squamous NSCLC front-line patients and in 46% of non-squamous NSCLC front-line patients.

In October 2025, Axion Bio dosed the first patient in its U.S. Phase 1 trial of ‘2510 as monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

TIL Price Action: Instil Bio shares were down 52.48% at $5.84 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Aunt Spray via Shutterstock