Tesla Rival Lucid Unveils Prototype Robotaxi In Collaboration With Uber Amid Strong Q4 Deliveries

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) on Monday unveiled a prototype of its new Robotaxi built in collaboration with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Nuro Inc.

Check out the current price of LCID here.

Lucid Unveils Robotaxi Prototype

The automaker revealed the prototype, based on its Gravity SUV, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The prototype features cameras, radars, as well as LiDAR sensors. Lucid revealed that the sensors are placed in a "halo" structure on the roof of the vehicle, like Alphabet Inc.-owned(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo’s autonomous vehicles.

Lucid also shared that the company intends to start production at its Arizona facility later this year, with the company targeting a San Francisco Bay Area launch for the Robotaxi service sometime in 2026, Lucid said. The Robotaxi will also rely on Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) DRIVE AGX Thor technology, which is a part of the chipmaker's DRIVE Hyperion platform.

Lucid Deliveries

The news comes amid a strong performance by the automaker in the fourth quarter of 2025. Lucid shared that it delivered over 15,841 vehicles in 2025, signifying a 55% surge in its deliveries compared to 2024.

On the production side, Lucid said it produced 18,378 vehicles last year, a 104% increase.

Lucid's Robotaxi Operations

The company aims to deploy over 20,000 Gravity Robotaxis across multiple cities in the U.S. over the next five years. The Robotaxis are expected to be available to customers via the Uber app.

Elon Musk Weighs In On Nvidia Self-Driving Tech

Nvidia unveiled its latest self-driving technology at CES 2026, touting a vision-language-action (VLA) approach to self-driving. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wished the chipmaker the very best, but added that self-driving technology could be hard to expand.

Lucid offers poor Momentum. It also boasts an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: LCID surged 0.17% to $11.71 during the after-hours trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock