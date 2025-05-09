This Week In Cannabis: Earnings Divide The Market As DEA, Brands And Bills Move Forward

The cannabis industry just wrapped one of the busiest earnings weeks of the quarter, with more than ten companies reporting financials—including Curaleaf, GTI, Trulieve, Verano, Cronos Group and IIPR. The results revealed a widening gulf between U.S. plant-touching operators and asset-light or international players, sparking mixed reactions across capital markets. Meanwhile, headlines from Washington, Missouri and Colorado added new regulatory wrinkles, and companies like Rove and Swade made strategic expansion moves.

Earnings Season: Winners, Losers And The Market Divide

Trulieve Beats Expectations on Revenue and EPS

Trulieve TCNNF reported $297.8 million in Q1 revenue and an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share, beating analyst expectations. The company posted strong gross margins (62%) and generated $51 million in operating cash flow, ending the quarter with $329 million in cash. It also expanded its retail footprint to 229 dispensaries.

Curaleaf Posts $310 Million Revenue, Focuses on Global Growth

Curaleaf CURA CURLF reported Q1 revenue of $310 million, a 9% YoY drop. The company posted a $54.8 million net loss but highlighted 74% YoY international growth and continued rollout of new brands like Select FormulaX and Anthem. It ended the quarter with $122 million in cash and $65 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Cronos Group Reports Profit, Margin Expansion

Cronos Group CRON CRON posted $32.3 million in Q1 revenue, a 28% YoY increase, and net income of $7.7 million. Gross margins jumped to 43%, driven by flower sales in Israel and extracts in Canada. The company also authorized a $50 million share repurchase program.

Green Thumb Industries Holds Revenue, Margins Slip

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF reported flat Q1 revenue of $248 million. Gross margin fell to 48%, and net income landed at $10 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $75 million. The company ended the quarter with $136 million in cash and operates 91 dispensaries.

Verano Sees Revenue Dip, Margin Pressure

Verano Holdings (Cboe CA: VRNO) VRNOF reported $209.8 million in revenue, down 5% YoY. The company posted a net loss of $11.5 million and a 47% gross margin. Cash on hand totaled $84 million.

The Cannabist Contracts Revenue, Continues Restructuring

The Cannabist Company (Cboe CA: CBST) CBSTF reported $87.4 million in revenue and a net loss of $32.2 million. The company exited several markets, improved adjusted gross margin to 35.7%, and is prioritizing liquidity.

MariMed Stays Flat, Margin Compression Continues

MariMed MRMD generated $38 million in revenue and a net loss of $5.4 million. Gross margin narrowed to 40%, and adjusted EBITDA declined to $2.6 million. The company expanded Betty's Eddies into 70 new storefronts.

IIPR Delivers Consistent REIT Results

Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR posted $75.5 million in revenue and $40.7 million in net income. The REIT collected 97% of contractual rent and maintained a strong portfolio across 19 states.

Jushi Cuts Losses, Expands in Ohio and New Jersey

Jushi Holdings JUSH JUSHF posted a $17 million loss on $63.8 million in revenue. The company opened new dispensaries in Ohio and launched the Flower Foundry brand. Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% sequentially to $9.8 million.

TerrAscend Grows Revenue, Tightens Focus on Core Markets

TerrAscend TSND TSNDF posted $71 million in Q1 revenue, up 16% YoY, and a net loss of $12.3 million. The company continues expanding in Maryland and New Jersey while focusing on operational efficiency. Gross margin improved to 50.6%, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $10.4 million.

GrowGeneration Revenue Drops, Outlook Withdrawn

GrowGeneration GRWG reported Q1 revenue of $35.7 million, down 8% YoY, and a net loss of $9.8 million. The hydroponics retailer cited retail headwinds and tariff impacts, retracting its full-year 2025 guidance. Gross margin held at 27.3%, and the company closed the quarter with $64.7 million in cash.

NewLake Capital Posts Strong Profit, Steady Portfolio

NewLake Capital Partners NLCP, a cannabis-focused REIT, reported $13.2 million in revenue and net income of $6.5 million. The company collected 100% of rent due and declared a $0.40 per share quarterly dividend. Its portfolio remains diversified across cultivation and retail assets in key legal markets.

Kass Warns Most Cannabis Stocks Are ‘Walking Dead'

Investor Doug Kass said most public cannabis stocks are uninvestable due to debt loads and oversupply. He singled out Trulieve, TerrAscend, GTI and Glass House as the few worth watching.

Regulation & Politics

DEA Nominee Promises to Prioritize Cannabis Rescheduling Review

Terrance Cole, President Trump's nominee to lead the DEA, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that reviewing the marijuana rescheduling process will be a priority, though he didn't endorse the current proposal.

Colorado Approves Regulatory Relief Bill

HB25-1209 passed both legislative chambers in Colorado. The bill aims to streamline cannabis regulations and reduce unnecessary burdens on operators. Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign it.

Pennsylvania Considers State-Run Cannabis Sales

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a proposal to legalize adult-use cannabis via state-run liquor stores. While unlikely to pass in its current form, the bill signals growing momentum for legalization in the state.

Florida Tightens Ballot Rules, Threatening Future Cannabis Campaigns

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial new law that makes it harder for citizen-led initiatives to reach the ballot. The measure imposes a $1 million bond requirement, restricts out-of-state petitioners, and introduces felony penalties for noncompliant circulators. Critics say it could block future efforts to legalize adult-use cannabis, including the 2026 campaign supported by Trulieve and other major operators. A federal lawsuit has already been filed challenging its constitutionality.

Brand Moves & Market Expansion And Science

Rove Launches in Washington, Now in 14 States

Rove, the fourth-largest cannabis brand by 4/20 revenue per Headset, entered the Washington market with its Diamond Vapes. The brand is now sold in 14 states, including New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

Swade Expands to Kansas City Through BesaMe Deal

Swade Cannabis, part of BeLeaf Medical, expanded its Missouri footprint to 11 dispensaries by acquiring five BesaMe Wellness locations in the Kansas City area. Its SINSE Cannabis brand is now in 90% of Missouri dispensaries.

Science & Substitution

A new NIH-funded study found that consuming cannabis before drinking significantly reduced alcohol consumption and cravings among heavy drinkers. The research, conducted in a controlled lab setting, adds to growing evidence that cannabis may act as a harm-reduction substitute for alcohol—a trend also supported by industry data and shifting consumer behavior.

Final Word

This earnings season underscored a sobering reality: U.S. operators continue to wrestle with margin pressure, capital constraints and regulatory inertia, while international and non-plant-touching models show relative resilience. As political momentum builds around rescheduling and state-level reforms, operators are increasingly being tested on efficiency, adaptability and access to fresh capital. The divide between winners and laggards is only getting sharper.