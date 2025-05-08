From Cannabis YouTuber To Spotify Star: Dope As Yola Says 'Word Of Mouth Beats Ads'

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Forbes in September 2024. It has been updated in May 2025 to reflect new milestones, metrics and brand expansions.

"I never thought long-form content would be something I would fall in love with," says Thomas Araujo, better known to millions as Dope as Yola. As he launches new business ventures and celebrates personal milestones, his journey from cannabis enthusiast to cultural icon offers a compelling narrative of passion, perseverance and authenticity.

Born and raised in a community where cannabis culture was both a refuge and a taboo, Thomas discovered his love for the plant at a young age. Despite societal stigma, he found in cannabis a friend, a constant in his life even as everything else changed. "My relationship with weed is a friend that never moved out," he shares, reflecting on his early days of experimentation and exploration.

In 2012, at the age of 22, Thomas debuted as Dope as Yola, carving out a niche in the burgeoning world of cannabis content creation. His early videos featured product reviews and playful recreations of famous movie scenes with a cannabis twist. "I was showing my face with weed on Instagram before anybody else, so I got a huge following," he recalls. These early efforts laid the groundwork for what would become a massive, dedicated fanbase.

Forget Adventure Time: It’s Story Time!

The breakthrough came with his "Story Time" segments, where he recounted personal anecdotes with humor and honesty. These stories resonated with viewers, many of whom saw themselves in his experiences. "When I look back, I realize the amount of stupid things I've done. And I think people can relate to it," Thomas explains. The organic connection he fostered with his audience was key to his growth, creating a community that felt more like friends than followers.

As his popularity soared, so did his ventures. Thomas co-founded The Dopest Shop, offering hemp-derived products that provide a federally legal alternative to THC. Partnering with John Castaldi and Claudio Hand, he launched a range of disposable vapes, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls. "Cannabinoids like THCA are naturally occurring, found in cannabis, and provide extremely similar effects as THC," Claudio explains. The product line quickly filled a niche in states where THC remains illegal, bringing high-quality cannabis experiences to underserved areas.

Pushing Boundaries: The Growth Of Push Trees

Thomas’s clothing brand, Push Trees, has become a symbol of his entrepreneurial evolution. Originally launched as a fun side project to support his content creation, it quickly grew into a business cornerstone. Reflecting on the brand’s growth, Thomas acknowledges its pivotal role in his journey: "This brand has fully supported me on my content creation journey; it's the ONLY way I was able to financially survive."

Over the years, Thomas faced the unique challenges of building a streetwear brand closely tied to cannabis culture. However, the organic, grassroots support from his fanbase helped him break through. "Our biggest obstacle has always been growth and getting the name out there, but we have fully overcome that hump with the authentic dedication from our fan base," he explains.

In a pivotal moment for Push Trees, Thomas secured a partnership with Zumiez, a popular action sports retailer. His condition was clear: "The process took 5 days, 1 meeting, and the deal was done… with one condition. That condition is that I retain 100% creative control of every single aspect." As of 2025, Push Trees is available in over 200 Zumiez locations nationwide. The brand’s rapid growth reflects the power of genuine fan support. "We sold out in almost all of the stores within 4 days of launching," Thomas proudly notes.

Going Mainstream: A Spotify Partnership, A TED Talk… What Else?

Another defining moment in Thomas’s career came when his "Dope As Usual" podcast caught the attention of Spotify SPOT. What started as a routine upload to the platform evolved into a full-fledged partnership. "The process with Spotify was extremely organic… we just upload our podcast to their platform like any other show would," he says.

The "Dope As Usual" podcast quickly gained traction, ranking in Spotify’s top 25 comedy shows globally within its first month. As of May 2025, the podcast has amassed tens of millions of views and more than 2 billion minutes of watch time, even becoming a big hit in Europe. Early access to Spotify's video features amplified their reach.

Thomas and his co-host, Marty O’Neill, made history as the first podcast duo to present at a TED Talk. Their talk, "Business in the Digital Age," focused on resilience and adaptability. "We needed to be on our A-game and show the world that cannabis and content creation can be viable businesses that should be taken seriously," Thomas explains.

Beyond media, Thomas is expanding into new entrepreneurial territory with the launch of his rolling paper brand. The idea began in 2019 with Raw Rolling Papers and has since evolved into a collaboration with Blazy Susan. While the release date has not yet been announced, the drop is expected soon.

"I want to approach this marketing direction the same way I do everything else—authentically going from hand to hand, fan to fan… word of mouth is more powerful than any ad in my eyes," Thomas asserts. This ethos extends to all of Thomas’s ventures: prioritizing authenticity over flashy ads.

The ‘Weedtuber’ Who Made It—Big

With approximately 1.97 million YouTube subscribers as of May 2025, Thomas is on the verge of becoming the first "weedtuber" to hit 2 million. "I think the reason I continue to grow on YouTube (despite the pushback) is because I'm truly just having fun, showing you places you may have never heard of, strains from around the world, events you may have not been able to make," he says.

Beyond cannabis, it’s Thomas’s relatability that resonates. "My stories seem to resonate with people because of the raw truth that comes with them. I always want to make sure I let people know it’s okay to mess up, not know what to do next, or feel lost… We all have, and you are not alone," he says.

Looking ahead, Thomas plans to continue growing The Dopest Shop, expand Push Trees into new retail locations and scale his rolling paper brand. With every move, he reaffirms what makes him unique in the cannabis and content world: an unshakable commitment to authenticity and community.

