Javier Hasse

Javier Hasse

Benzinga Editor

About
Javier Hasse is a cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics-focused reporter, currently serving as head of content for Benzinga and CEO of Spanish-language news site El Planteo, a company he co-founded. His book, “Start Your Own Cannabis Business,” was pu...
Joe Exotic Drops New Album From Prison: A Presidential Campaign Soundtrack
Joe Exotic Drops New Album From Prison: A Presidential Campaign Soundtrack
In a surprising turn of events, Joe Exotic, the reality star known for the "Tiger King" series, is set to release a new album while serving time in federal prison. Titled "Jungle Rhapsody: A Tiger King Experience," the album is an eclectic mix of new tracks, prison recordings and revamped classics.
High On Feminism: More Than A Podcast – An Online Hub For Women And Weed
High On Feminism: More Than A Podcast – An Online Hub For Women And Weed
Women's empowerment, cannabis and lifestyle brand, High On Feminism (HOF), recently introduced an array of fresh features to its website.
Tupac Shakur&#39;s Murder, OJ Simpson And &#39;Jackass&#39;: The Unexpected Intersection Of High-Profile Cases And Entertainment
Tupac Shakur's Murder, OJ Simpson And 'Jackass': The Unexpected Intersection Of High-Profile Cases And Entertainment
In a riveting intersection of criminal justice and entertainment, the Wolfson family has intriguingly crossed paths with high-profile legal cases and Hollywood's stardom over the years.
Rollen Poole Drops &#39;Complex Styles&#39; Feat. DJ Hoppa
Rollen Poole Drops 'Complex Styles' Feat. DJ Hoppa
In a fresh addition to the hip-hop scene, artist Rollen Poole has released his latest single "Complex Styles," featuring DJ Hoppa, under the music label Broken Complex. The track, which exudes a casual vibe, is the creative product of producer Benjo Beats and was meticulously engineered by DJ Hoppa.
Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick: The Newest Addition To The Cannabis Hall Of Fame
Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick: The Newest Addition To The Cannabis Hall Of Fame
Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick will soon be inducted into the Cannabis Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.
Business Of Cannabis: New York Conference To Bring Industry Leaders Together This November
Business Of Cannabis: New York Conference To Bring Industry Leaders Together This November
EXCLUSIVE: Uncle Bud&#39;s And Chelsea B. Drugstore Unveil New Hemp Wellness Drink
EXCLUSIVE: Uncle Bud's And Chelsea B. Drugstore Unveil New Hemp Wellness Drink
In a pivotal development for the wellness and beverage industry, Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD, an American Hemp and CBD company, has partnered with Chelsea B. Drugstore, renowned for creating potent functional beverages.
The Freestyle Rap Boom: 1.8B Social Media Impressions And 800M Video Views In H1 2023
The Freestyle Rap Boom: 1.8B Social Media Impressions And 800M Video Views In H1 2023
In a digital era where content is king, the FreeStyle Master Series (FMS) and Urban Roosters unleash a tsunami of digital content consumption, proving that the art of freestyle rap battles has not only endured
Discover Jaunt: Elevating Modern Smoking Accessories To Art
Discover Jaunt: Elevating Modern Smoking Accessories To Art
Amidst the kaleidoscope of daily routines and reverie, a fresh, dynamic brand, Jaunt, has swirled into the milieu of modern smoking accessories, not with a whisper, but a discernible, stylish echo.
Benzinga Celebrates Cannabis Innovator Shanel Lindsay With Bob Fireman Entrepreneurship Award
Benzinga Celebrates Cannabis Innovator Shanel Lindsay With Bob Fireman Entrepreneurship Award
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, held in the heart of Chicago on September 27th and 28th, was abuzz with excitement innovation and reverence as the team unveiled the winner of the Bob Fireman Award for Entrepreneurship, a heartwarming tribute to the late Robert "Bob" Fireman, a guiding light behind MariMed's groundbreaking journey.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Green Horizons Closes $24M Financing, Will Unveil Campus In Coachella Valley
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Green Horizons Closes $24M Financing, Will Unveil Campus In Coachella Valley
With a vision to position the Coachella Valley as the global cannabis capital, Green Horizons has successfully closed a $24 million financing round, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. In addition, the company is preparing to unveil the first 101,787 sq. ft.
Cannabis Co. Talarya Brands Acquires New Cultivation Facility, Closes Financing Round
Cannabis Co. Talarya Brands Acquires New Cultivation Facility, Closes Financing Round
Cannabis company Talarya Brands announced this week that it has acquired a state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility, marking a significant advancement in production capabilities for its Cream of the Crop and West Coast Trading Company brands. This strategic acquisition is poised to substantiate the brand's production efficacy and fortify its market presence.
FDA Wants More Cannabis Regulation: Hear Directly From Top FDA Officials At This Event
FDA Wants More Cannabis Regulation: Hear Directly From Top FDA Officials At This Event
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pushing for greater authority over hemp-derived cannabinoid products, signaling a possible shift in the cannabis industry's regulatory landscape.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Announces Awards Finalists
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Announces Awards Finalists
Finalists for the second annual Benzinga Cannabis Awards have been unveiled. This coveted recognition spotlights the cannabis industry's luminaries, from trailblazers and innovators to advocates who are helping to advance all facets of the business. 
Canadian Govt. Backs Cannabis Software Company With $800k: What This Means For The Global Industry
Canadian Govt. Backs Cannabis Software Company With $800k: What This Means For The Global Industry
GrowerIQ, a prominent figure in the cannabis technology sector, has clinched CAD $1,080,000 ($803.323) in its recent funding round.
DJ Hoppa, Logic And Marlon Craft Collaborate On &#39;Keep Being You&#39; Single
DJ Hoppa, Logic And Marlon Craft Collaborate On 'Keep Being You' Single
From the thriving independent hip-hop realm to the burgeoning cannabis industry, DJ Hoppa stands as a multifaceted artist-entrepreneur.
Breaking: Cannabis Biz Buyer Interest Is Way Bigger Than You Thought, Survey Reveals
Breaking: Cannabis Biz Buyer Interest Is Way Bigger Than You Thought, Survey Reveals
As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference gears up for its grand opening on September 27-28 in Chicago, the industry is abuzz with an unexpected insight: the appetite for buying assets in the cannabis world is stronger than anticipated.
Wu-Tang&#39;s Method Man Launches TICAL Cannabis In New York: &#39;Bring The Pain&#39;? Nah, Bring The Relief
Wu-Tang's Method Man Launches TICAL Cannabis In New York: 'Bring The Pain'? Nah, Bring The Relief
TICAL Official, the cannabis brand spearheaded by Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man, has officially graced New York State's adult-use cannabis shelves.
Xzibit And Cannabis Cutie Dive Deep Into Cannabis Culture In New &#39;Lasagna Ganja&#39; Podcast
Xzibit And Cannabis Cutie Dive Deep Into Cannabis Culture In New 'Lasagna Ganja' Podcast
When hip-hop culture blends with a grassroots movement, things catch fire. Xzibit, the multi-platinum rapper once known for "pimping rides," now delves into the vibrant layers of the cannabis world with co-host Tammy Pettigrew, aka "The Cannabis Cutie."
ArcStone Securities To Acquire Arcview Capital, Betting Big On Cannabis Industry
ArcStone Securities To Acquire Arcview Capital, Betting Big On Cannabis Industry
ArcStone Securities & Investments Corp. has officially unveiled plans to acquire the New York-based, FINRA-registered broker-dealer Arcview Capital LLC.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved