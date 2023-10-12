Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.41 million.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $34.82 billion.

• Fastenal FAST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Commercial Metals CMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Infosys INFY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Delta Air Lines DAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $14.54 billion.

• Sono-Tek SOTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $375.04 million.

• Comtech Telecom CMTL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $140.13 million.

• Charles & Colvard CTHR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IDT IDT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

