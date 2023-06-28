Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• General Mills GIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
• SIGNA Sports United SSU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $564.18 million.
• Global Blue Gr Holding GB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $211.10 million.
• Culp CULP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $55.52 million.
• Concentrix CNXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Worthington Industries WOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• Micron Technology MU is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
• H.B. Fuller FUL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $969.60 million.
• Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Aethlon Medical AEMD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.28 million.
• Franklin Covey FC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $69.62 million.
