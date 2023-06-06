Dow Drops 200 Points But Investor Sentiment Improves

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Monday.

Apple Inc. AAPL shares settled slightly lower on Monday, after hitting a record high earlier during the session. The tech titan unveiled a wave of innovative products and features within its universe.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday following the release of jobs report for the month of May.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 200 points to 33,562.86 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.20% at 4,273.79, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% to settle at 13,229.43 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, THOR Industries, Inc. THO and Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY today.

At a current reading of 73.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 65.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

