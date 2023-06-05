Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 8.29%

8.29% Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $46 to $45 on June 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Recent News: Altria Group completed the previously announced acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc.

analyst Adam Spielman maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $49.5 to $47 on April 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: Altria Group completed the previously announced acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc.

Medifast, Inc. MED

Dividend Yield: 8.32%

8.32% DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $94 to $71 on May 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: Medifast posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

analyst Stephanie Wissink downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $345 to $150 on Aug. 4, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Recent News: Medifast posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA

Dividend Yield: 6.33%

6.33% UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $39 to $37 on March 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Recent News: Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to slash 504 employees from its corporate workforce as the drugstore chain transforms into a consumer-centric healthcare company.

analyst Ann Hynes reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $41 on March 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to slash 504 employees from its corporate workforce as the drugstore chain transforms into a consumer-centric healthcare company.

