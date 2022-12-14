ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 14, 2022 5:36 AM | 2 min read
Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wells Fargo WFC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• REV Group REVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $595.02 million.

• Weber WEBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $209.06 million.

• Arqit Quantum ARQQ is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.

• Innovative Solutions ISSC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trip.com Group TCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $933.55 million.

• Lennar LEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $69.55 million.

• Streamline Health Solns STRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• Planet Labs PL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $47.20 million.

• Cleanspark CLSK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.

• Nordson NDSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $649.46 million.

• Uranium Royalty UROY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings