Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jaguar Health JAGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.

• Naas Technology NAAS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Allego ALLG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viomi Technology Co VIOT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vyant Bio VYNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dada Nexus DADA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $331.03 million.

• Afya AFYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $103.20 million.

• Zoom Video Comms ZM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mawson Infra Gr MIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.60 million.

• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $119.42 million.

• Noah Holdings NOAH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $650.60 million.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DLocal DLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $98.53 million.

• FinVolution Gr FINV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.