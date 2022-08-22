Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Jaguar Health JAGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.
• Naas Technology NAAS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Allego ALLG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viomi Technology Co VIOT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Vyant Bio VYNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dada Nexus DADA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $331.03 million.
• Afya AFYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $103.20 million.
• Zoom Video Comms ZM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mawson Infra Gr MIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.60 million.
• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $119.42 million.
• Noah Holdings NOAH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $650.60 million.
• Palo Alto Networks PANW is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• DLocal DLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $98.53 million.
• FinVolution Gr FINV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
