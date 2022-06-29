ñol

Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 6:33 AM | 3 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $960.52 million.

• McCormick & Co MKC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• General Mills GIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Patterson Companies PDCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $501.03 million.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $919.09 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education BNED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $229.21 million.

• Paychex PAYX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Global Blue Group Holding GB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Field Trip Health FTRP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• Container Store Group TCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.83 million.

• Avid Bioservices CDMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.96 million.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Duck Creek Technologies DCT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AMMO POWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $75.00 million.

• Franklin Covey FC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $64.43 million.

• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Culp CULP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $52.49 million.

• SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $455.17 million.

