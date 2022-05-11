QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Rocket Companies Shares Are Falling

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 9:33 AM | 1 min read

Rocket Companies Inc RKT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced financial results.

Rocket Companies said first-quarter revenue declined 41% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. First-quarter adjusted revenue totaled $1.93 billion, which was down from $4.04 billion year-over-year. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which was down from 91 cents per share year-over-year.

Rocket Companies said closed loan originations totaled $53.98 billion in the first quarter, which was down from $103.53 billion in the prior year quarter.

Rocket expects closed loan volume to be between $35 billion and $40 billion in the second quarter. Net rate lock volume is expected to be between $31 billion and $38 billion. 

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained Rocket with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $8.
  • Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich downgraded Rocket from a Buy rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $8.

See Also: Rocket Companies Q1 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue And EPS Fall, Refinances And Cash-Out Mortgages See Strength

RKT Price Action: Rocket Companies shares are making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 9.09% at $7.10 at time of publication.

Photo: Erik Drost from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas