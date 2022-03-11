 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.29 million.

• Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $129.31 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $260.00 thousand.

• Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $31.40 million.

• Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.26 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $46.25 million.

• RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.67 million.

• Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $366.30 million.

• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.47 million.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $80.72 million.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.

• PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $54.85 million.

• WeWork (NYSE:WE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.67 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.23 million.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $548.84 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

