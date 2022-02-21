Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2022

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $539.80 million.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $64.26 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $136.00 million.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $99.82 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $489.11 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $516.40 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $660.16 million.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $501.54 million.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $146.73 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $89.95 million.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $242.89 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.