Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2022
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $539.80 million.
• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $64.26 million.
• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $136.00 million.
• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $99.82 million.
• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $489.11 million.
• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $516.40 million.
• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $660.16 million.
• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
• NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $501.54 million.
• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $146.73 million.
• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $89.95 million.
• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $242.89 million.
