Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $445.18 million.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $370.80 million.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $77.60 million.

• Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $198.17 million.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $408.30 million.

• Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $315.58 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

