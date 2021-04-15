5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) - P/E: 9.67 Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) - P/E: 9.51 Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) - P/E: 7.5 First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) - P/E: 9.19 Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) - P/E: 9.09

Most recently, Crescent Capital BDC reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.43. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.19%, which has decreased by 2.13% from last quarter's yield of 12.32%.

Hennessy Advisors saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q4 to 0.24 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.98%, which has decreased by 0.69% from 6.67% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Sculptor Capital reported earnings per share at 6.1, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.56. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 52.37%, which has increased by 44.54% from 7.83% last quarter.

Most recently, First Horizon reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.28%, which has decreased by 1.3% from 5.58% in the previous quarter.

Timberland Bancorp's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.87, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.76. Timberland Bancorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.