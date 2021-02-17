Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 6:25am   Comments
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC), Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings. (NYSE: HLT).

Data on retail sales and the Producer Price Index for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for January will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories for December and the NAHB housing market index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13 points to 31,445.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 3 points to 3,924.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 28 points to 13,739.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 27,756,720 with around 488,100 deaths. India reported a total of at least 10,937,320 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 9,921,980 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.1% to trade at $64.04 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $58.44 a barrel. The API’s data on crude stocks will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.5% and STOXX Europe 600 Index slipped 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index declined 0.1%, German DAX 30 fell 0.7% while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%. Eurozone construction output in fell 2.3% year-over-year in December. Annual inflation rate in the UK rose to 0.7% in January from 0.6% in December, while producer prices fell 0.2% year-on-year in January

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.58%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.43% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%, while India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.8%. Australia’s Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index rose 0.3% month-over-month in January. Imports to Japan declined 9.5% year-over-year to JPY 6.10 trillion in January, whole exports increased 6.4% year-on-year to JPY 5.78 trillion.

Broker Recommendation

Jefferies upgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) from Hold to Buy.

Oshkosh shares rose 2% to $101.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out other major ratings here

 

Breaking News

  • Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • The European Commission has announced an agreement with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for 200 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the 300 million doses committed to the EU through this year.
  • Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Check out other breaking news here

