Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 4:50am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $15.65 billion.
  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
  • Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $16.80 million.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $237.90 million.
  • Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $154.17 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.46 million.
  • Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $299.91 million.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.33 million.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.34 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $859.10 million.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $235.22 million.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.
  • Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.
  • Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $94.21 million.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $207.24 million.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share.

