Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $10.82 billion.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $706.23 million.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $622.01 million.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $463.79 million.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $313.47 million.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $361.20 million.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $40.92 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.