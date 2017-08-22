Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 4:24am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $666.23 million.
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $286.33 million.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $165.00 million.
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.
  • JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $602.53 million.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $126.08 million.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $279.23 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $184.47 million.
  • Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $804.62 million.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $359.34 million.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $349.86 million.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $447.82 million.
  • 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $134.87 million.
  • China New Borun Corp (NYSE: BORN) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

