Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter

As of Oct. 15, 2025, two stocks in the financial could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

On Aug. 7, HCI Group posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. “HCI Group delivered another strong quarter, marked by solid profitability, industry-leading net combined ratios, and meaningful growth in book value per share,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We continue to make progress on initiatives to unlock shareholder value and establish Exzeo as an independent, publicly traded entity.” The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $199.00.

RSI Value: 70.5

70.5 HCI Price Action: Shares of HCI gained 5.3% to close at $198.09 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 83.85 Momentum score with Value at 65.40.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

On Oct. 14, FB Financial posted upbeat quarterly results. President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes said, “The Company has aggressive goals in both growth and profitability, and when we assess the year-to-date, I’m proud to say we’ve delivered. We’ve taken deliberate steps to align and optimize both sides of the balance sheet, establishing a strong foundation for future growth and driving a healthy margin.” The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $60.52.

RSI Value: 70.3

70.3 FBK Price Action: Shares of FB Financial rose 4.1% to close at $58.60 on Tuesday.

