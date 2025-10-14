A Look Ahead: Enerpac Tool Group's Earnings Forecast

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Enerpac Tool Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Investors in Enerpac Tool Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 5.91% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.40 0.41 0.53 EPS Actual 0.51 0.39 0.40 0.50 Price Change % -6.00% 8.00% -2.00% -1.00%

Performance of Enerpac Tool Group Shares

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group were trading at $39.53 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Enerpac Tool Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $48.0, the consensus suggests a potential 21.43% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hillman Solns, Albany International and Helios Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 68.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albany International, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 69.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Helios Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential 25.65% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Hillman Solns, Albany International and Helios Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enerpac Tool Group Buy 5.50% $79.90M 5.22% Hillman Solns Buy 6.16% $194.47M 1.33% Albany International Neutral -6.20% $97.51M 1.03% Helios Technologies Outperform -3.37% $67.50M 1.27%

Key Takeaway:

Enerpac Tool Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Enerpac Tool Group is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company has one reportable segment, the Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) Segment. The IT&S segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools and in providing services and tool rental to the refinery/petrochemical; general industrial; industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); machining & manufacturing; power generation; infrastructure; mining; and other markets. Geographically, the company has operations in Algeria, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Understanding the Numbers: Enerpac Tool Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enerpac Tool Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Enerpac Tool Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enerpac Tool Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Enerpac Tool Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

