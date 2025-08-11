Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points As Apple Shares Surge: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining by more than 200 points during the session. The Nasdaq Composite also jumped to a new record intraday high on Friday.

The major indices posted a winning week, with the Dow gaining about 1.4% and the S&P 500 adding 2.4% last week. The Nasdaq recorded a 3.9% surge during the week.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump unveiled a surprise import tariff on gold bars, a move expected to pressure Switzerland’s refining industry.

Apple Inc. AAPL climbed 4.2% on Friday, extending weekly gains to over 12% and recording its strongest week since August 2020.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA stock dipped around 18% on Friday after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that met or exceeded internal expectations but missed Wall Street estimates. The Trade Desk Inc. TTD tumbled over 38% after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with communication services, information technology and financial stocks recording the biggest gains on Friday. However, real estate and utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 207 points to 44,175.61 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.78% to 6,389.45, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.98% to 21,450.02 during Friday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Owens & Minor Inc. OMI, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. TDS and Celanese Corp. CE today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 59.2, the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 54.6.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock