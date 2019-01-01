Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bancorp
Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting TBBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.17% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Bancorp initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bancorp was filed on January 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bancorp (TBBK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price Bancorp (TBBK) is trading at is $20.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
