Why AES Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of The AES Corporation AES rose sharply in pre-market trading following reports the company has received takeover interest.

AES is exploring options including a potential sale as multiple large investment firms have expressed interest in acquiring the company, according to Bloomberg.

AES shares jumped 10.2% to $12.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Scage Future SCAG surged 207.6% to $12.92 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.

surged 207.6% to $12.92 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR climbed 57.7% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has been granted European patent number EP4171362.

climbed 57.7% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has been granted European patent number EP4171362. Calidi Biotherapeutics, In c. CLDI rose 52% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading. The stock's after-hours surge comes on the heels of a development in the healthcare sector. Calidi Biotherapeutics has been making headlines for its innovative approaches to cancer treatment. On Tuesday, it was reported that 12 health care stocks, including Calidi Biotherapeutics, were experiencing movement in the after-market session.

c. rose 52% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading. The stock's after-hours surge comes on the heels of a development in the healthcare sector. Calidi Biotherapeutics has been making headlines for its innovative approaches to cancer treatment. On Tuesday, it was reported that 12 health care stocks, including Calidi Biotherapeutics, were experiencing movement in the after-market session. Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL jumped 29.1% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.

jumped 29.1% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday. ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 21.6% to $4.54 in pre-market trading. ProKidney shares jumped 515% on Tuesday after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

gained 21.6% to $4.54 in pre-market trading. ProKidney shares jumped 515% on Tuesday after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Verona Pharma plc VRNA gained 18.4% to $102.82 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Tuesday.

gained 18.4% to $102.82 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Tuesday. Birks Group Inc. BGI gained 17.4% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Birks Group completed the acquisition of the Watch and Jewellery Business of European Boutique and related debt financing amendments.

gained 17.4% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Birks Group completed the acquisition of the Watch and Jewellery Business of European Boutique and related debt financing amendments. SharpLink Gaming, Inc . SBET gained 14.4% to $18.62 in pre-market trading. SharpLink Gaming shares jumped 29% on Tuesday after the company announced it acquired an additional 7,689 ETH for the week of June 28 through July 4, 2025

. gained 14.4% to $18.62 in pre-market trading. SharpLink Gaming shares jumped 29% on Tuesday after the company announced it acquired an additional 7,689 ETH for the week of June 28 through July 4, 2025 GameSquare Holdings, Inc. GAME gained 13.7% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after a $100 million Ethereum ETH/USD investment announcement spurred a 58% rally on Tuesday.

Losers

RxSight, Inc. RXST dipped 37.6% to $7.98 in pre-market trading after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M.

dipped 37.6% to $7.98 in pre-market trading after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M. Wag! Group Co PET shares tumbled 27.3% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after gaining over 27% on Tuesday.

shares tumbled 27.3% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after gaining over 27% on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems, Inc . AEHR fell 20.3% to $12.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

. fell 20.3% to $12.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Vertical Aerospace Ltd . EVTL dipped 18.2% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $60 million offering.

. dipped 18.2% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $60 million offering. WPP plc WPP fell 16.2% to $30.01 in pre-market trading.

fell 16.2% to $30.01 in pre-market trading. LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd LSB fell 13.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. LakeShore Biopharma shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the company announced a $15 million private placement financing.

fell 13.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. LakeShore Biopharma shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the company announced a $15 million private placement financing. CURRENC Group Inc . CURR declined 10.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

. declined 10.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday. Penguin Solutions, Inc . PENG declined 6.3% to $19.89 in pre-market trading. Penguin Solutions reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 earnings guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast

. declined 6.3% to $19.89 in pre-market trading. Penguin Solutions reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 earnings guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast Bit Digital, Inc . BTBT shares fell 5% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 5% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 4.2% to $39.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.

