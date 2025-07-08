Top 2 Industrials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of July 8, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Parsons Corp PSN

On July 8, Parsons disclosed that the company has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project by the government of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). ‘‘We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the RTA and are committed to working with their expert team on expanding the Dubai Metro network in line with the RTA’s goal to provide seamless, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions that cater to the needs of Dubai’s growing population,” said Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons. The company's stock jumped around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $114.68.

RSI Value: 70.3

RSI Value: 70.3

Shares of Parsons fell 0.6% to close at $74.34 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 25.31 Momentum score with Value at 1.12.

Symbotic Inc SYM

On June 25, Arete Research initiated coverage on Symbotic with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. The company's stock gained around 56% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $47.98.

RSI Value: 78.6

78.6 SYM Price Action: Shares of Symbotic fell 1.3% to close at $47.28 on Monday.

