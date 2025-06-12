June 12, 2025 6:32 AM 3 min read

Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued upbeat outlook commentary.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Oracle shares jumped 7.6% to $189.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI surged 141.3% to $0.0222 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Wednesday.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares jumped 78% to $0.0137 in pre-market trading after adding 8% on Wednesday.
  • Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited CGTL jumped 73.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Graphjet Technology GTI gained 26.6% to $0.0814 in pre-market trading. Graphjet Technology, on June 11, submitted appeal to the Nasdaq Requesting hearing before Hearings Panel.
  • Zhongchao Inc. ZCMD climbed 24.1% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Wednesday.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 22.2% to $6.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday.
  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN rose 21.8% to $13.53 in pre-market trading after dipping 50% on Wednesday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI surged 14.7% to $18.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the first volume shipment of data center transceivers to a hyperscale customer.
  • Solid Power, Inc. SLDP gained 13.4% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. INTS shares tumbled 47.7% to $0.3020 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT dipped 42.5% to $0.6397 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies shares gained 31% on Wednesday after the company announced an authorized claim for payment for the PoNS Device from Aetna Healthcare.
  • Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares fell 30.2% to $0.4223 in pre-market trading after jumping 165% on Wednesday.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. JUNS declined 19.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 106% on Wednesday.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC declined 19.5% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $40 million public offering of units.
  • Distoken Acquisition Corporation DIST fell 18.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Wednesday.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP dipped 17% to $31.32 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals may sell up to $150 million in common stock.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM declined 17% to $5.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 73% on Wednesday.
  • GameStop Corp. GME fell 12.4% to $24.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.75 billion proposed private offering of convertible senior notes.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM fell 10.1% to $44.99 in pre-market trading. Oxford Industries reported in-line earnings for the first quarter and issued second-quarter earnings guidance below estimates.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAOI Logo
AAOIApplied Optoelectronics Inc
$18.6914.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
63.07
Growth
13.36
Quality
Not Available
Value
65.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.8196.1%
DIST Logo
DISTDistoken Acquisition Corp
$16.00-18.8%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$24.94-12.6%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.014385.7%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.084731.7%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0219138.0%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$0.6371-42.6%
HUSA Logo
HUSAHouston American Energy Corp
$6.5119.2%
HYMC Logo
HYMCHycroft Mining Holding Corp
$3.35-21.7%
INTS Logo
INTSIntensity Therapeutics Inc
$0.2940-49.2%
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$5.81-16.3%
JUNS Logo
JUNSJupiter Neurosciences Inc
$1.59-20.1%
LIMN Logo
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$13.4020.6%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$190.007.72%
OXM Logo
OXMOxford Industries Inc
$44.20-11.7%
SLDP Logo
SLDPSolid Power Inc
$2.0610.2%
TNXP Logo
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
$31.00-17.8%
VTAK Logo
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$0.4103-31.6%
ZCMD Logo
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.2621.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved