Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued upbeat outlook commentary.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Oracle shares jumped 7.6% to $189.99 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI surged 141.3% to $0.0222 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Wednesday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares jumped 78% to $0.0137 in pre-market trading after adding 8% on Wednesday.
- Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited CGTL jumped 73.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
- Graphjet Technology GTI gained 26.6% to $0.0814 in pre-market trading. Graphjet Technology, on June 11, submitted appeal to the Nasdaq Requesting hearing before Hearings Panel.
- Zhongchao Inc. ZCMD climbed 24.1% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Wednesday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 22.2% to $6.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN rose 21.8% to $13.53 in pre-market trading after dipping 50% on Wednesday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI surged 14.7% to $18.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the first volume shipment of data center transceivers to a hyperscale customer.
- Solid Power, Inc. SLDP gained 13.4% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. INTS shares tumbled 47.7% to $0.3020 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT dipped 42.5% to $0.6397 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies shares gained 31% on Wednesday after the company announced an authorized claim for payment for the PoNS Device from Aetna Healthcare.
- Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares fell 30.2% to $0.4223 in pre-market trading after jumping 165% on Wednesday.
- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. JUNS declined 19.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 106% on Wednesday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC declined 19.5% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $40 million public offering of units.
- Distoken Acquisition Corporation DIST fell 18.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Wednesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP dipped 17% to $31.32 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals may sell up to $150 million in common stock.
- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM declined 17% to $5.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 73% on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 12.4% to $24.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.75 billion proposed private offering of convertible senior notes.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM fell 10.1% to $44.99 in pre-market trading. Oxford Industries reported in-line earnings for the first quarter and issued second-quarter earnings guidance below estimates.
