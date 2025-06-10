June 10, 2025 10:18 AM 2 min read

Insmed, Tesla, Casey's General Stores And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Insmed Incorporated INSM rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder met its primary endpoint and all secondary efficacy endpoints.

Insmed Incorporated INSM gained 27% to $89.78 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • NWTN Inc. NWTN shares jumped 27.5% to $2.04.
  • Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 24% to $37.66.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited YSG climbed 20.3% to $8.50.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 19.4% to $8.08.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG rose 16.8% to $1.4250 on what appears to be continued momentum following a more than 25% surge to start the week.
  • QuantaSing Group Limited QSG jumped 14.5% to $7.96. Citigroup analyst Alice Cai upgraded QuantaSing Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52.
  • Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT rose 14% to $16.39.
  • Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY gained 13.8% to $500.07 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN rose 12.4% to $4.1689.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX gained 10.1% to $5.91 as the company announced a 20% workforce reduction and infrastructure streamlining to extend cash runway into Q4 2027.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN rose 6.8% to $37.15.
  • Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS gained 6% to $71.68.
  • Cosan S.A. CSAN rose 5.7% to $6.05.
  • Under Armour, Inc. UAA gained 5% to $7.09.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.4% to $315.94. Tesla sold over 24,770 Model Ys in May in China, according to new insurance registration data obtained by Car News China on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ACLS Logo
ACLSAxcelis Technologies Inc
$71.686.02%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.02
Growth
87.66
Quality
84.91
Value
79.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$498.1513.4%
CSAN Logo
CSANCosan SA
$6.055.77%
INSM Logo
INSMInsmed Inc
$90.0527.4%
LEGN Logo
LEGNLegend Biotech Corp
$37.096.64%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$36.2519.3%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$8.0910.8%
NWTN Logo
NWTNNWTN Inc
$1.9924.3%
PLUG Logo
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.4216.0%
QSG Logo
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$7.9614.6%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$16.7817.0%
RXRX Logo
RXRXRecursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.9210.2%
TERN Logo
TERNTerns Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.1211.1%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$316.922.70%
UAA Logo
UAAUnder Armour Inc
$7.095.04%
YSG Logo
YSGYatsen Holding Ltd
$8.4719.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved