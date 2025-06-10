Insmed, Tesla, Casey's General Stores And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Insmed Incorporated INSM rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder met its primary endpoint and all secondary efficacy endpoints.
Insmed Incorporated INSM gained 27% to $89.78 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- NWTN Inc. NWTN shares jumped 27.5% to $2.04.
- Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 24% to $37.66.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG climbed 20.3% to $8.50.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 19.4% to $8.08.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG rose 16.8% to $1.4250 on what appears to be continued momentum following a more than 25% surge to start the week.
- QuantaSing Group Limited QSG jumped 14.5% to $7.96. Citigroup analyst Alice Cai upgraded QuantaSing Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT rose 14% to $16.39.
- Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY gained 13.8% to $500.07 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN rose 12.4% to $4.1689.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX gained 10.1% to $5.91 as the company announced a 20% workforce reduction and infrastructure streamlining to extend cash runway into Q4 2027.
- Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN rose 6.8% to $37.15.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS gained 6% to $71.68.
- Cosan S.A. CSAN rose 5.7% to $6.05.
- Under Armour, Inc. UAA gained 5% to $7.09.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.4% to $315.94. Tesla sold over 24,770 Model Ys in May in China, according to new insurance registration data obtained by Car News China on Monday.
