Insmed, Tesla, Casey's General Stores And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Insmed Incorporated INSM rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder met its primary endpoint and all secondary efficacy endpoints.

Insmed Incorporated INSM gained 27% to $89.78 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

NWTN Inc . NWTN shares jumped 27.5% to $2.04.

. shares jumped 27.5% to $2.04. Metsera, Inc . MTSR gained 24% to $37.66.

. gained 24% to $37.66. Yatsen Holding Limite d YSG climbed 20.3% to $8.50.

d climbed 20.3% to $8.50. Navitas Semiconductor Corporatio n NVTS gained 19.4% to $8.08.

n gained 19.4% to $8.08. Plug Power Inc . PLUG rose 16.8% to $1.4250 on what appears to be continued momentum following a more than 25% surge to start the week.

. rose 16.8% to $1.4250 on what appears to be continued momentum following a more than 25% surge to start the week. QuantaSing Group Limite d QSG jumped 14.5% to $7.96. Citigroup analyst Alice Cai upgraded QuantaSing Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52.

d jumped 14.5% to $7.96. Citigroup analyst Alice Cai upgraded QuantaSing Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6.1 to $9.52. Quantum Computing Inc . QUBT rose 14% to $16.39.

. rose 14% to $16.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY gained 13.8% to $500.07 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend.

gained 13.8% to $500.07 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend. T erns Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TERN rose 12.4% to $4.1689.

. rose 12.4% to $4.1689. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . RXRX gained 10.1% to $5.91 as the company announced a 20% workforce reduction and infrastructure streamlining to extend cash runway into Q4 2027.

. gained 10.1% to $5.91 as the company announced a 20% workforce reduction and infrastructure streamlining to extend cash runway into Q4 2027. L egend Biotech Corporation LEGN rose 6.8% to $37.15.

rose 6.8% to $37.15. Axcelis Technologies, Inc . ACLS gained 6% to $71.68.

. gained 6% to $71.68. Cosan S.A. CSAN rose 5.7% to $6.05.

rose 5.7% to $6.05. Under Armour, Inc. UAA gained 5% to $7.09.

gained 5% to $7.09. Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.4% to $315.94. Tesla sold over 24,770 Model Ys in May in China, according to new insurance registration data obtained by Car News China on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock