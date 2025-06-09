5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points during the session following the release of jobs data.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Reiterated an Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc . CRWD with a price target of $500 on June 4. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated an Outperform rating on . with a price target of $500 on June 4. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock. Recent News: CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz recently expressed confidence in the cybersecurity company's financial practices, as the firm faces a Department of Justice inquiry related to last year's massive global IT outage and transaction reporting.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on HealthEquity, Inc . HQY and raised the price target from $112 to $125 on June 5. This analyst sees around 12% surge in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on . and raised the price target from $112 to $125 on June 5. This analyst sees around 12% surge in the stock. Recent News: On June 3, HealthEquity reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Amazon.com, Inc . AMZN and increased the price target from $225 to $240 on June 4. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and increased the price target from $225 to $240 on June 4. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 5, Amazon.com cut jobs in its books division, including roles at Goodreads and Kindle.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on LGI Homes, Inc . LGIH and cut the price target from $100 to $93 on June 5. This analyst sees around 90% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Neutral rating on . and cut the price target from $100 to $93 on June 5. This analyst sees around 90% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 4, LGI Homes reported 416 home closings in May.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom Inc. AVGO and boosted the price target from $267 to $295 on June 6. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Buy rating on and boosted the price target from $267 to $295 on June 6. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 5, Broadcom reported second-quarter revenue of $15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.99 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

