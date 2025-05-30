May 30, 2025 12:34 PM 2 min read

Ulta Beauty Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Unity Software, GATX And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Ulta reported earnings per share of $6.70, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77. In addition, the company reported sales of $2.85 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion, and representing a 4.5% year-over-year gain.

Ulta Beauty shares jumped 11.2% to $469.27 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR shares jumped 54.5% to $4.43.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 22.1% to $905.00.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited ZYBT rose 16.1% to $9.50.
  • TSS, Inc. TSSI gained 12.5% to $13.77.
  • Universal Corporation UVV rose 11.4% to $66.16 following quarterly results.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 11.3% to $4.7950.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP NGL surged 11% to $3.5750 following fourth-quarter results.
  • Unity Software Inc. U gained 10.7% to $26.32 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from hold to buy and raised its price target from $22 to $29.
  • Pony AI Inc. PONY rose 10.5% to $18.95.
  • GATX Corporation GATX gained 9.9% to $160.98 after Wells Fargo agreed to sell its Rail Leasing Business to the company for $4.4 billion through a joint purchase with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
  • BRP Inc. DOOO surged 7.7% to $43.70 after TD Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS rose 7.7% to $270.37 after better-than-expected earnings

Stock Score

