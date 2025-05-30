Ulta Stock Is Rising Friday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Ulta reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised guidance.
- The company reported sales of $2.85 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion
Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed and raised its guidance.
What To Know: Ulta reported earnings per share of $6.70, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77. In addition, the company reported sales of $2.85 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion, and representing a 4.5% year-over-year gain.
Ulta attributed the gain to an increased in comparable sales and new store contribution, partially offset by a decrease in other revenue.
Comparable sales increased 2.9% year-over-year due to an increased in average ticket and transactions.
Outlook: The company now expects fiscal-year 2025 earnings per share from $22.65 to $23.20, versus the consensus estimate of $22.99. Ulta previously anticipated earnings per share from $22.50 to $22.90.
In addition, the company sees sales from $11.50 billion to $11.70 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Ulta previously expected sales from $11.50 billion to $11.60 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts announced price target adjustments.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating on Ulta and raised the price target from $460 to $520.
- Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Underweight rating on Ulta and raised the price target from $315 to $350.
ULTA Price Action: At the time of writing, Ulta stock is trading 14.4% higher at $482.72, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: via Shutterstock
