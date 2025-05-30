Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc BSLK

On May 12, Bolt Projects Holdings posted first-quarter loss of $3.00 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $28.22 per share. “We saw strong repeat order volume from existing customers coupled with continued growth in our sales pipeline. This combination will aid us in achieving our goal of becoming free cash flow positive,” said Dan Widmaier, Bolt Projects Chairman and CEO. The company's stock fell around 69% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.75.

RSI Value: 24.4

BSLK Price Action: Shares of Bolt Projects fell 19.9% to close at $1.81 on Thursday.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF

On May 29, Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $10 to $6. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.77.

RSI Value: 28.7

CLF Price Action: Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs fell 0.7% to close at $5.90 on Thursday.

Inno Holdings Inc INHD

On May 12, INNO HOLDINGS announced a strategic cooperation with New Life Technology Development on developing a B2B marketplace platform. Mr. Wei Ding, CEO of INNO, said, “We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with New Life Tech on development of the B2B marketplace platform. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovative partnerships.” The company's stock fell around 83% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.11.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 INHD Ltd Price Action: Shares of Inno dipped 5.1% to close at $1.11 on Thursday.

Shares of Inno dipped 5.1% to close at $1.11 on Thursday.

