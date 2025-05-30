May 30, 2025 8:34 AM 3 min read

Microchip Technology To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Rosenblatt slashed Elastic N.V. ESTC price target from $140 to $130. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Elastic shares closed at $92.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased the price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP from $63 to $70. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Microchip Technology shares closed at $58.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $240 to $310. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Zscaler shares closed at $251.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased the price target for Ambarella, Inc. AMBA from $87 to $95. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Ambarella shares closed at $62.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $460 to $520. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $421.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ascendiant Capital raised Travelzoo TZOO price target from $24 to $25. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Travelzoo shares settled at $13.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ascendiant Capital slashed ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA price target from $50 to $46. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. ENDRA Life Sciences shares closed at $3.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL price target from $340 to $300. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Burlington Stores shares closed at $227.80 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $43 to $38. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Bath & Body Works shares settled at $28.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ascendiant Capital raised Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB price target from $60 to $62. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Verb Technology shares closed at $6.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

