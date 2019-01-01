Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) was reported by Citigroup on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $54.00 expecting BBWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.44% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) was provided by Citigroup, and Bath & Body Works maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bath & Body Works, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bath & Body Works was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bath & Body Works (BBWI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $87.00 to $54.00. The current price Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is trading at is $39.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
