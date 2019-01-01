Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verb Tech
The latest price target for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting VERB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 809.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) was provided by Ascendiant Capital, and Verb Tech initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verb Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verb Tech was filed on June 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verb Tech (VERB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Verb Tech (VERB) is trading at is $0.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
