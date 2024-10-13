US Listed Chinese Stocks Give Up Gains - Li Auto, Tesla And Nio Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct 7-Oct 11): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
The stock of U.S.-listed Chinese companies gave up gains last week due to weakness. Chinese planning officials reportedly fell short of investor stimulus expectations, resulting in a dip after two consecutive weeks of gains.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- NetEase, Inc.’s NTES stock plummeted 13.66%, giving up gains after two weeks of upmove.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU stock dipped 13.25% after investors soured on China’s stimulus measures.
- KE Holdings Inc BEKE shares were down 13.14%.
- Tesla Inc TSLA shares fell 12.91% last week following its Cybercab unveiling, with investors assessing a potential 2026 or 2027 timeline.
- Toronto Dominion Bank TD stock lost 10.52% last week following a report suggesting the company is expected to pay approximately $3 billion in penalties and face growth limits as part of an anti-money-laundering settlement.
- Vistra Corp. VST stock lost 9.48% last week after investors soured on China’s stimulus measures.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock fell 8.50% after Jefferies cut its price forecast from $271 to $266.
- The AES Corporation AES share dipped 8.41%.
- Align Technology, Inc. ALGN lost 8.00% last week after several analysts lowered the price forecasts on the stock.
- NIO Inc. NIO shares were down 7.83%, giving up gains after two weeks of upmove.
- Li Auto Inc. LI shares declined 7.63%, giving up gains after two weeks of upmove.
Photo via Tesla
