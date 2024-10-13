Uber, MicroStrategy And Robinhood Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 7-Oct 11): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB shares jumped 27.42% after introducing new fabric switches for AI infrastructure. The stock may also be getting a lift from positive analyst coverage.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM stock gained 25.55% last week after the company announced on Thursday that it entered into agreements with Walmart de México y Centroamérica to implement its warehouse automation systems in two of the retailer's locations.
- MicroStrategy Inc MSTR stock gained 20.44% amid a rise in Bitcoin BTC/USD price.
- Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares gained 19.61% after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $40 to $52.
- Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares gained 16.24% last week in reaction to Tesla TSLA announcing that a rival offering, the Cybercab, will go into production in 2026.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s SMCI stock gained 15.94% last week after the company announced it deployed 100,000+ GPUs with liquid cooling systems for AI factories.
- Robinhood Markets Inc.’s HOOD stock upped 14.77% after the company announced its investor day event on Dec. 4.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH stock rose 14.66% after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $30.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS shares surged 13.99%.
- Carnival Plc CCL shares increased 13.37%.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares upped 12.03%. The company announced the appointment of a new president of product and engineering.
