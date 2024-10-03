Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Levi Strauss posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees fiscal year 2024 adjusted earnings at a mid-point of between $1.17 and $1.27 per share, versus the $1.25 estimate.

Levi Strauss shares dipped 10.6% to $18.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc . CDT shares rose 47.3% to $0.1399 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Wednesday.

. shares rose 47.3% to $0.1399 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Wednesday. MicroAlgo Inc . MLGO rose 42% to $0.4399 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday.

. rose 42% to $0.4399 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc . WHLR gained 30.4% to $17.46 in pre-market trading after jumping around 99% on Wednesday.

. gained 30.4% to $17.46 in pre-market trading after jumping around 99% on Wednesday. Mynaric AG MYNA shares rose 11.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Mynaric secured $5.5 million bridge loan and receipt of $5.5 million manufacturing readiness milestone payment to meet immediate working capital needs.

shares rose 11.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Mynaric secured $5.5 million bridge loan and receipt of $5.5 million manufacturing readiness milestone payment to meet immediate working capital needs. AMTD Digital Inc . HKD rose 10% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Wednesday.

. rose 10% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Wednesday. Flux Power Holdings, In c. FLUX gained 8.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.

c. gained 8.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. AirNet Technology Inc . ANTX shares gained 7.9% to $0.4056 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Wednesday.

. shares gained 7.9% to $0.4056 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Wednesday. Graphex Group Limited GRFX shares surged 7.8% to $0.2297 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday.

shares surged 7.8% to $0.2297 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday. VCI Global Limited VCIG shares jumped 7.7% to $0.1418 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Wednesday. VCI Global recently secured new investment commitment of $30 million from Alumni Capital.

shares jumped 7.7% to $0.1418 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Wednesday. VCI Global recently secured new investment commitment of $30 million from Alumni Capital. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA shares gained 6.2% to $0.2148 in pre-market trading.

Losers

EON Resources Inc. EONR shares dipped 17.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 17.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Wednesday. Soligenix, Inc . SNGX fell 17.7% to $4.00 in today's pre-market trading. Soligenix shares jumped around 28% on Wednesday following a report suggesting that police cordoned off two tracks at a Germany train station due to fears that a traveler was infected by the Marburg virus. The company, in April 2024, announced that the FDA granted it an orphan drug designation for the active ingredient in MarVax.

. fell 17.7% to $4.00 in today's pre-market trading. Soligenix shares jumped around 28% on Wednesday following a report suggesting that police cordoned off two tracks at a Germany train station due to fears that a traveler was infected by the Marburg virus. The company, in April 2024, announced that the FDA granted it an orphan drug designation for the active ingredient in MarVax. Fangdd Network Group Ltd . DUO fell 17.8% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.

. fell 17.8% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday. MicroCloud Hologram In c. HOLO shares fell 17.7% to $0.2830 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday. MicroCloud Hologram announced results of its 2024 annual general meeting of the shareholders.

c. shares fell 17.7% to $0.2830 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday. MicroCloud Hologram announced results of its 2024 annual general meeting of the shareholders. Kaixin Holdings KXIN fell 17.4% to $0.2821 in pre-market trading after jumping 172% on Wednesday.

fell 17.4% to $0.2821 in pre-market trading after jumping 172% on Wednesday. MMTec, Inc . MTC declined 14.6% to $0.6550 in pre-market trading after jumping around 64% on Wednesday.

. declined 14.6% to $0.6550 in pre-market trading after jumping around 64% on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc . CNET shares declined 14.3% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Wednesday.

. shares declined 14.3% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Wednesday. Youdao, Inc . DAO shares fell 9.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 9.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Wednesday. CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF shares fell 9% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Wednesday.

