Nike To $100? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY from $171 to $182. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating. Paylocity shares fell 1.3% to close at $162.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased the price target for Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI from $280 to $318. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating. Acuity Brands shares gained 8.7% to close at $299.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised The Marcus Corporation MCS price target from $18 to $20. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Marcus shares gained 0.5% to close at $15.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut PVH Corp. PVH price target from $130 to $107. B of A Securities analyst Heather Balsky downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. PVH shares fell 3.2% to close at $97.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Northland Capital Markets raised Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $270 to $400. Northland Capital Markets analyst Nehal Chokshi upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Salesforce shares fell 1% to close at $270.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for M&T Bank Corporation MTB from $187 to $210. Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. M&T Bank fell 3% to close at $172.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $515 to $520. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour maintained an Overweight rating. Domino’s shares gained 0.1% to close at $430.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU from $121 to $127. Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Neutral rating. Prudential Financial shares fell 1.4% to close at $119.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna boosted Union Pacific Corporation UNP price target from $250 to $260. Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Neutral rating. Union Pacific shares fell 0.4% to close at $245.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $104 to $100. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating. NIKE shares gained 0.8% to close at $89.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in