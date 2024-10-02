Why JD.com Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of JD.com, Inc. JD rose sharply in today's pre-market.

Shares of US-listed Chinese stocks traded higher on continued strength following recent stimulus measures and amid the China National Day celebrations this week

JD.com shares jumped 10.6% to $47.47 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Agora, Inc. API rose 120% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.

MMTec, Inc . MTC shares rose 46.8% to $0.6880 in pre-market trading after dipping around 9% on Tuesday.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd . DUO gained 43.1% to $4.85 in pre-market trading. FangDD, on Tuesday, announced a $2.5 million registered direct offering of 1.61 million Class A ordinary shares at $1.55 per share.

iCoreConnect Inc . ICCT rose 52.1% to $0.5109 in pre-market trading after the company announced it agreed to divest its managed service provider division.

Kaixin Holdings KXIN shares rose 28.4% to $0.1618 in pre-market trading after dipping 35% on Tuesday.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR gained 28.4% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Tuesday.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd . XIN shares gained 25.2% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Tuesday.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd . LX shares jumped 20.5% to $4.16 in pre-market trading on continued strength amid stimulus efforts.

TuanChe Limited TIGR shares surged 10.7% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.

Losers

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS shares dipped 17.7% to $0.1303 in pre-market trading after the company announced closing of $6.5 million public offering.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc . AKTS fell 15.8% to $0.0639 in today's pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Tuesday.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc . NMHI fell 12.4% to $0.1250 in pre-market trading.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd AZI shares fell 11.3% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd . PAVS fell 11.6% to $0.8201 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Tuesday.

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc . CNTM shares declined 9.1% to $0.9135 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday.

Foxx Development Holdings Inc . FOXX declined 8.4% to $10.06 in pre-market trading.

BriaCell Therapeutics Cor p. BCTX shares fell 9.8% to $0.7303 in pre-market trading. BriaCell Therapeutics shares dipped 35% on Tuesday after the company announced a $5.13 million offering of shares and warrants priced at $0.975 per unit..

VCI Global Limited VCIG shares declined 7.8% to $0.1472 in pre-market trading. VCI Global secured new investment commitment of $30 million from Alumni Capital.

shares declined 7.8% to $0.1472 in pre-market trading. VCI Global secured new investment commitment of $30 million from Alumni Capital. NIKE, Inc NKE shares fell 5.5% to $84.25 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, while sales missed estimates.

